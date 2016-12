He has been ranked No. 1 since 2014, when he won his first Professional Darts Corporation World Championship. For the last 12 months, he has been on a run of dominance nearly unprecedented in the history of the game.

He’s the Michael Jordan of Darts. He Just Has to Prove It Via www.nytimes.com Michael van Gerwen has won 25 tournaments this year and about $1.5 million in prize money. But greatness in darts is measured in world championships, and he has only one.