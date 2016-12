Ex-Giants Head Coach Tom Coughlin was the first coach in Jaguars history guiding them to a 68-60 record and a pair of AFC Championship Game appearances from 1995 to 2002.

Coughlin interviews for Jaguars’ gig, sources say Via www.espn.com Tom Coughlin interviewed Wednesday with the Jaguars, with whom he served as head coach from 1995 to 2002.