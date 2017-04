Chris Simms speaks out, as his father Phil Simms hasn’t responded to calls while on his vacation in Barbados. Chris believes that this decision would have had to been at least approved by Jim Natz, Phil’s broadcasting buddy for most of his career since 1998. Chris also believes CBS handled the decision poorly, having found out about Tony Romo taking his dad’s place from an NFL insider before anyone even told Phil Simms himself.

dean bertoncelj / Shutterstock.com