After seeing wedding bands on Dean Ambrose during his match on Monday Night Raw, and also on Renee during Smackdown Live on Tuesday, marriage rumors started swirling, starting with Dolph Ziggler and Kevins Owens commenting on her ring during Talking Smack. Renee confirmed the marriage on Twitter Wednesday, tweeting out “Marriage is nice, thanks for all the love!”

RickyMinton / Shutterstock.com