

Race to the Altar is back and giving six couples a chance to win a dream wedding! The complete list of the dream wedding package is listed below.

Six Couples will be selected to compete at the Branson Bridal Show on February 12th from 11am – 3pm at the Hilton, Branson Convention Center. The couple’s with the highest over-all score on the competitions will win the dream wedding package! The Second place couple will receive a $500 Visa Gift Card.



My Race to the Altar is brought to you by Touch of Class and Parakeet Pete’s

Touch of Class– $1,500 towards wedding dress and/or bridesmaid dresses

Branson Party Rentals– $1,000 towards décor, linens, florals, etc.

Branson Convention Center– $5,000 venue

Parakeet Pete’s Sky Deck– $1,200 rehearsal dinner location

Branson Loop– $700 shuttle service for rehearsal dinner at Sky Deck

PhotoGenie– $2,800 PhotoGenie Photography

Cake Shop– $200, 3 tier buttercream wedding cake

SRM Productions– $1,000 DJ up to/ towards service

Jamie’s Creative Catering– $800 rehearsal dinner catering

Register Here: